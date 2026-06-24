Templeton cracks down on fireworks

Last Fourth of July, an illegal firework sparked a blaze that destroyed the Templeton Feed and Grain building on Main Street.

This year, the Templeton Community Services District is responding with a zero tolerance policy on illegal fireworks and new restrictions on safe and sane ones.

Fire Chief Tom Peterson said the department will issue a $1,000 citation for every instance of illegal firework use, an enforcement step the department has not taken before.

"What we are doing is we are going out in the community this year, and it'll be a $1,000 citation for an illegal firework use, for every occurrence," Peterson said.

Peterson said a member of his team will be out in the community issuing those citations on the Fourth of July.

The fire sparked by last year's illegal firework left community members divided over fireworks use in Templeton.

"It was like a warzone," Cindy Osgood said.

"I feel extremely bad to this day that that occurred," Gary Anondson said.

Despite the destruction, some residents say safe and sane fireworks should remain legal.

"I do believe that safe and sane fireworks should be legal everywhere, because people should do them safely and sanely. I don't like the illegal ones but they are already illegal," Osgood said.

Others are hoping the community takes a more responsible approach this year.

"I'm hoping that the fireworks of today people will be much smarter and they just act appropriately," Anondson said.

Safe and sane fireworks will still be allowed this year, but only on July 4 from noon to 10 p.m. Peterson said residents should also keep fireworks off the street.

"We're allowing safe and sane fireworks on the day of the 4th of July from 12 in the afternoon until 10 p.m. We're asking people not to light them in the middle of the streets but to pull them back to the sidewalk in front of their homes, in their driveways, you know, safe areas and distances from combustibles," Peterson said.

In addition to extra staffing, the department will have a plane overhead capable of detecting when fireworks are lit, zooming in to identify who lit them and from where.

Peterson also wants to remind residents that Templeton Park is owned by San Luis Obispo County, meaning all fireworks, including safe and sane ones, are prohibited within the park.