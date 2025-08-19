Templeton High senior wins tractor restoration competition

"You'll never see anything like it again cause it's so fine -uned. There's so many different things that are unique about it," says Templeton High School senior Braden Wheeler.

Wheeler has participated in the JB Dewar Tractor Restoration Education Program for three years, this year winning against more than 120 other competitors.

"This is my third tractor," he says. "The first time I actually got first was this year."

For the last two years, Wheeler placed second.

The JB Dewar Tractor Restoration Education Program has been giving local high schoolers the chance to get hands-on restoration experience since 2001. Wheeler says that over the span of 10 months, he spent about 1,400 hours working to transform his winning 1918 International Titan.

"The motor, the transmission, the chain drive, the magneto, the fuel mixer, all the paint body had to be done, all this is hand painted," Wheeler said.

With one win in the books, he’s already getting ready for next year's competition with a new tractor. "It's gonna be gold, gold lettering, going for the gold."

With next year’s entry, Wheeler will be only the second high schooler to compete four years in a row.

"I love it because I learn hands on. Every tractor is something new. You learn something new," he said.