Templeton man pleads guilty to felony vandalism, violating restraining order in neighbor harassment case

The Chair of the Templeton Area Advisory Group has pleaded guilty in a years-long harassment case involving his neighbors.

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office says 71-year-old David Allen Leader pleaded guilty to one felony count of vandalism and seven misdemeanor counts of violating a court order.

Investigators say the case involved repeated harassment of neighbors along Orchard Road dating back to October 2024. Prosecutors say Leader vandalized private property and repeatedly violated a restraining order by revving vehicle engines, driving recklessly through the neighborhood, shining lights at homes and surveillance cameras, and intimidating neighbors.

Leader was sentenced to two years of formal felony probation and 30 days in county jail. He was also ordered to pay restitution and is prohibited from driving ATVs, quads, or motorcycles on Orchard Road during his probation period.

The District Attorney's Office says 8 neighbors were listed as protected parties in the case.