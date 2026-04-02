Templeton middle and elementary schools to swap campuses

Two Templeton schools are trading places.

The school district's board of trustees voted to swap the campuses of Templeton Middle School and Vineyard Elementary School.

District leaders say the move allows the district to use bond money to replace aging buildings. They say the upgrades will also improve campus safety and accessibility at both locations.

"It's pretty tight at the current middle school campus. This one actually is much bigger, and so I think it'll be a great opportunity to provide a state-of-the-art campus for our middle school kids," said Edd Bond, Templeton Unified School District Superintendent. "As a former middle school principal, I have a soft spot for that."

School officials are now planning the multi-phase transition, but there's no word yet on when the school swap will take place.

The district says it will soon share more details about the construction timeline with families.

