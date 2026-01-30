Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Templeton Unified names new Assistant Superintendent of Business Services

Templeton Unified School District has announced the appointment of Martin Rodriguez, Ed.D., as its new Assistant Superintendent of Business Services.

District officials say Dr. Rodriguez brings more than 15 years of experience in school district finance and operational leadership.

He has served in executive business leadership roles within K–8 public education, where he supported districts through strategic planning, fiscal oversight, and financial planning.

He holds a Doctorate in Educational Organizational Management, a Master of Business Administration, and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

District officials say his combined academic and professional background reflects a strong commitment to accountability, effective leadership, and continuous improvement.

Dr. Rodriguez said he is honored to join Templeton Unified and looks forward to supporting students, staff, and the community through sound fiscal leadership.

