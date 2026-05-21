Two people facing charges for July 4th Templeton Feed and Grain fire

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office has filed charges against two people in connection with the fire that destroyed the Templeton Feed and Grain building.

The fire, which broke out just after 11 p.m. on July 4, 2025, was sparked by fireworks, according to investigators.

According to the criminal complaint filed this week, 38-year-old Michael Joseph Steele of Morro Bay faces six counts alleging that he traveled with a 16-year-old boy to Bakersfield to purchase illegal fireworks and posted about it on social media.

Steele is charged with child endangerment, possession of ingredients to make a destructive device or explosive, conspiracy to commit a crime, possession of unaltered dangerous fireworks less than 25 pounds, possession of dangerous fireworks, and possession and storage of unregistered fireworks.

The teen, who is accused of setting off the fireworks that started the fire, is being charged in juvenile court with arson of a structure, possession of the ingredients to make a destructive device or explosive, possession of unaltered dangerous fireworks less than 25 pounds, and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Steele is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges on June 4. According to the DA's Office, he posted a $200,000 bond and is not currently in custody.

The juvenile defendant is also scheduled to appear in court on June 4.

The fire at Templeton Feed and Grain burned for several days, and the building’s two silos had to be demolished.

Surveillance video, from both outside and inside the building, showed the moment the fire was sparked.

Exterior surveillance video:

Surveillance video shows firework thrown onto Templeton Feed and Grain building’s roof

Interior surveillance video:

Video from inside warehouse when Templeton Feed and Grain fire sparked

The Jermin family, which owns the business, plans to build a new storefront at the South Main Street property.

Following the announcement of charges, the Jermin family shared a statement with KSBY News, saying, "We would like to thank the SLO County Sheriff’s Department and Templeton Fire Department for their time and dedication throughout this investigation, as well as Dan Dow and everyone at the SLO County District Attorney’s Office for its handling of the case and decisions regarding any charges brought forward. While this has been a difficult chapter, we are thankful for the opportunity to move forward and focus on rebuilding so that we can once again serve our customers on Main Street."

The District Attorney's Office is asking anyone who has further information about the Templeton Feed and Grain fire to contact Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.

