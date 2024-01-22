Travis Kelce makes Taylor Swift’s ‘heart hands’ after scoring touchdown

Travis Kelce celebrated making a touchdown during Sunday night’s Kansas City Chief’s game by blowing kisses and making Taylor Swift’s famous the “heart hands” gesture.

Swift frequently uses the gesture, which simply involves putting your hands together to make a heart, to show love to her fans. She is so well-known for the symbol, that it even appears on the cover of the Taylor Swift Little Golden Book.

“The heart-hand symbol means something between ‘I love you’ and ‘thank you,’” Swift told The New York Times in 2011. “It’s just a sweet, simple message that you can deliver without saying a word.”

The NFL posted the sweet moment to their TikTok account:

Swift was in attendance at the game against the Buffalo Bills alongside Travis’ parents, sister-in-law and brother Jason, who had an even bigger celebration after the touchdown.

After ripping off his shirt, he climbed out of the family’s suite and into the stands to celebrate with fans. While he was back in the suite before the Chief’s made another touchdown, he also helped a young fan hold up a sign for Swift.

The video was posted to the @nfloncbs TikTok account:

Swift discussed her relationship with Kelce in an interview when she was chosen as Time’s 2023 Person of the Year, saying it began after he told his brother on their “New Heights” podcast that he was disappointed he wasn’t able to give the superstar a friendship bracelet when he saw her Eras Tour in July 2023.

“We started hanging out right after that,” she said. “So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.