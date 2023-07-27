Trump says attorneys had 'productive' meeting with DOJ in Jan. 6 probe

Former President Donald Trump confirmed that his attorneys spoke with the Department of Justice on Thursday in the investigation into the events of January 6, 2021 and those leading up to it.

"My attorneys had a productive meeting with the DOJ this morning, explaining in detail that I did nothing wrong, was advised by many lawyers, and that an Indictment of me would only further destroy our Country," Trump stated on Truth Social.

The former president added that his attorneys were not given any notice about a potential indictment.

Trump revealed earlier this month that he is the target of the Jan. 6 investigation. A group of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on that day in 2021 in an effort to stop Joe Biden from being certified as the winner of the 2020 presidential election.

Special Counsel Jack Smith has not publicly commented on the investigation, but ABC News reports that Trump is potentially facing indictments on three federal statutes: conspiracy to commit offense or to defraud the United States; deprivation of rights under a civil rights statute; and tampering with a witness, victim or an informant.

Trump has maintained his innocence, decrying the investigation as a "witch hunt."

He's even fundraising off a potential indictment. On Truth Social, Trump shared a graphic that asks supporters to donate because he will likely be "arrested and indicted by Biden's DOJ over January 6."

Even under the threat of a third indictment this year, Trump continues to campaign for president. Currently the front-runner for the Republican nomination, Trump is planning a rally on Saturday in Pennsylvania, a state he lost to Biden in 2020.

