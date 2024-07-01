Bars, nightclubs in California now required to offer drug test strips for drinks

A California bill requiring bars and nightclubs to offer drug test kits for drinks went into effect Monday.

The law was put in place to protect people from common date-rape drugs that could be slipped into a drink.

Some of those drugs include ketamine and gamma-hydroxybutyrate, or GHB.

“Drink-spiking is definitely on the rise, it's getting worse,” said Kim Eisenmann, the co-founder of Xantus Products. The company sells drink safety tests.

“These products work in a way where you can very easily and quickly test if your drink has been spiked,” she said.

The way they work is by putting a few drops of your drink on a test field.

“If it turns blue, the drink is spiked,” Eisenmann said.

California Assembly Bill 1013 will impact approximately 2,400 establishments that have a Type 48 license in the state. These licenses are given to bars and nightclubs that permit the sale of wine, beer, and spirits.

The bill also requires these establishments to have signage that says “Don’t get roofied! Drink spiking drug test kits available here. Ask a staff member for details."

The tests offered could include test strips, straws, or other products that can detect the drugs.

“We see definitely a trend in test strips being used. We also see that many people are not aware that a preventive or protection product exists,” Eisenmann said.

According to the bill, bars will have to offer these tests for a reasonable price or free.

“Drink safety happens to men, women, young and old and it's a very, very good bill. So I hope other states where people go out, they'll follow and help people to be safe. I also hope this bill will be expanded to colleges and universities,” Eisenmann said.

About 44% of men and 56% of women said they’ve unknowingly had their drink spiked, according to a survey of 246 people by the American Addiction Centers.

“Taking care of your health is cool and making sure you come home safely is a very, very good benefit,” Eisenmann said.