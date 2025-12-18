Business jet crashes while landing at North Carolina airport, erupting in a large fire

Authorities say a business jet crashed while landing at a regional airport in Statesville, North Carolina, erupting in a large fire.

The Federal Aviation Administration said a Cessna C550 crashed while landing at Statesville Regional Airport around 10:20 a.m. Thursday. The National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA are investigating.

The crash occurred at the end of a runway, said airport director John Ferguson.

“The airport now is closed until further notice. It will take some time to get the debris off the runway,” Ferguson told reporters during a press briefing.

Video from WSOC-TV showed first responders rushing onto the runway as flames burned near scattered wreckage from the plane.

The airport says on its website that Statesville Regional Airport provides corporate aviation facilities for Fortune 500 companies and several NASCAR teams.

Statesville is about 45 miles north of Charlotte.

Multiple local media outlets reported that the Iredell County Sheriff's Office said the crash was fatal, but the number of fatalities is unclear.

This is a developing story that will be updated.