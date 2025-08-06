Suspect apprehended after 5 soldiers were shot at a US Army base in Georgia

Fort Stewart, a U.S. Army base in southern Georgia, was put on lockdown Wednesday morning after a suspect shot five soldiers, officials said on the base's Facebook page.

All of the soldiers involved were treated on-site and moved to Winn Army Community Hospital for further treatment, officials said. They did not provide details on the soldiers' conditions.

The lockdown was put in place just after 11 a.m. ET and the suspect, who was not identified, was apprehended by 11:35 a.m., officials said.

The base said the incident occurred in the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team area, and law enforcement responded to the scene.

"Lockdown your facility immediately, stay inside, close and lock all windows and doors. Keep telephone lines open and report accountability to your leadership," the base said.

The lockdown has since been lifted on other parts of the base.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said on X that he and his family were "saddened" by the "tragedy at Ft. Stewart."

"We are keeping the victims, their families, and all those who answer the call to serve in our hearts and prayers, and we ask that Georgians everywhere do the same," Kemp stated.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said President Donald Trump had been briefed on the incident and the White House was "monitoring the situation."

Fort Stewart is the largest Army installation east of the Mississippi River and home to thousands of soldiers in the Army's 3rd Infantry Division. It's located about 40 miles southwest of Savannah in the town of Hinesville.

This is a breaking news story. Follow along for updates.