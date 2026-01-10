Ex-husband charged in murder of Ohio couple found dead inside home

CINCINNATI — A 39-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a couple who were found fatally shot inside their Columbus home in late December.

According to Franklin County court documents, Michael David McKee is facing two charges of murder for the deaths of Monique Tepe, 39, and Spencer Tepe, 37.

McKee is Monique Tepe's ex-husband, according to Franklin County records.

McKee's vehicle was identified through neighborhood surveillance cameras, per court documents. The vehicle was then located in Rockford, Illinois, where McKee is currently being held in jail, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office.

Spencer and Monique Tepe were found dead Dec. 30 when police did a welfare check at their home. Spencer did not come into the dental clinic where he works, leading his coworkers to call 911 and request a welfare check.

Investigators said no weapons were found at the home, and there was no sign of forced entry. The couple's two small children were found inside the home, but both were unharmed, according to the incident report.

Rob Misleh, Spencer and Monique's brother-in-law, spoke about the moment he and his wife learned of the tragedy.

"It was her dad on the phone saying that Spencer is dead," Misleh said. "And there was no context yet, you know, ... I think we both just assumed car crash. And then finally, I said, 'Well, where's Monique? Where are the kids?' And he said, 'Well, Monique is dead too.'"

Watch our interview with Spencer and Monique's brother-in-law below:

Family remembers Ohio couple murdered inside Columbus home

"We don't know how to tell a 4-year-old that they're never going to see their mom and your daddy again, and it's, how do you and how do they? How does the 4-year-old understand?" Misleh said.

Misleh also told us he believes the murders were not random.

"It was not a random act where somebody broke in and (was), you know, trying to steal stuff, like, it seems a lot more intentional than that," he said.

When asked if he thought the murders were personal, Misleh said, "Yes."

McKee is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 12, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office.

This article was written by Molly Schramm for the Scripps News Group in Cincinnati.