Gunman who killed 4 in July shooting in Manhattan had CTE, medical examiner says

The gunman who killed four people at a Manhattan office building in July was affected by Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, or CTE, medical officials say.

"Following a thorough assessment and extensive analysis by our neuropathology experts, OCME has found unambiguous diagnostic evidence of Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, also known as CTE, in the brain tissue of the decedent," the state's medical examiner wrote on Friday. "The findings correspond with the classification of low-stage CTE, according to current consensus criteria."

The gunman killed four people, including a New York City police officer. Authorities reported the he was targeting the NFL.

The suspect, identified as Shane Tamura of Las Vegas, died after shooting himself in the chest on the 33rd floor of the building at 345 Park Ave, which houses NFL offices.

In a letter left at the scene, Tamura said he believed he was suffering from CTE, possibly from time spent playing football in high school. He blamed the NFL. Officials said he wrote in the letter "Study my brain. I'm sorry."

Numerous former NFL players have been diagnosed with CTE after their deaths. The disease is thought to be linked to repeated blows to the head and has also been connected by researchers with other contact sports and military service.