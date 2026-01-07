ICE agent shoots and kills a woman during the Minneapolis immigration crackdown

A federal agent shot and killed a Minneapolis motorist when she allegedly tried to run over law enforcement officers during an immigration crackdown in the city, authorities said Wednesday.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer shot the woman in her vehicle in a residential neighborhood in Minneapolis, Department of Homeland Security spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

"“An ICE officer, fearing for his life, the lives of his fellow law enforcement and the safety of the public, fired defensive shots. McLaughlin said. "He used his training and saved his own life and that of his fellow officers. The alleged perpetrator was hit and is deceased. Thankfully, the ICE officers who were hurt are expected to make full recoveries."

Video posted online showed the vehicle crashed in a residential neighborhood. The shooting drew throngs of angry protesters to the scene.

This is a breaking news update. Our earlier story follows below.

Authorities reported a shooting Wednesday involving federal agents in Minneapolis, where immigration enforcement has been conducting a major crackdown.

Live video posted online showed a large presence of federal officers, local officers, yellow police tape and cars that had been in a crash. Cmdr. Gregory Bovino of U.S. Customs and Border Protection was in the group.

“We are aware of a shooting involving federal law enforcement near East 34th Street and Portland Avenue. Please avoid this area,” the city said on X. No other details were immediately available.

RELATED STORY | Kristi Noem joins DHS raid as Minnesota governor blasts ‘war against Minnesota’

In a scene that hearkened back to the immigration crackdowns in Los Angeles and Chicago, bystanders didn't hold back in venting their anger, blowing whistles, taunting the the federal agents and telling them to go home.

“Shame! Shame! Shame!” they loudly chanted from behind the police tape.

After the shooting, Mayor Jacob Frey said immigration agents were “causing chaos in our city.”

“We are demanding ICE leave the city and state immediately. We stand rock solid with our immigrant and refugee communities," Frey said on social media, referring to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | Trump administration says it's freezing child care funds to Minnesota after series of fraud schemes

The Department of Homeland Security said Tuesday that it had launched an extraordinary immigration enforcement operation, with 2,000 agents and officers expected in the Minneapolis and St. Paul area for a crackdown tied in part to allegations of fraud involving Somali residents.

The Immigration Defense Network, a coalition of groups serving immigrants in Minnesota, held a training session Tuesday night for about 100 people who are willing to hit the streets to monitor the federal enforcement.

“I feel like I'm an ordinary person, and I have the ability do something so I need to do it,” Mary Moran told KMSP-TV.

WATCH | Trump calls for ending immigration from ‘failed nations’ following Guard member’s death

