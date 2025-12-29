Texas teen missing since Christmas Eve believed in 'imminent danger,' authorities say

Texas authorities believe a 19-year-old woman who disappeared on Christmas Eve is in "imminent danger" as the search for her continues.

Camila Mendoza Olmos was last seen next to her car outside her family's home that morning. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office has conducted multiple searches with ground teams, drones and cadaver dogs but has failed to find her.

The FBI and Department of Homeland Security have joined the search effort. About 60 or 70 volunteers searched near her home on Sunday.

Sheriff Javier Salazar explained what investigators are considering in the case.

"The criteria for a CLEAR alert, which was issued in this case, is that there's imminent danger. Now, we consider imminent danger to be anything from self-harm, all the way through somebody actually kidnapping Camila, and all of those possibilities exist at present. We can't rule anything out at this point in the investigation," Salazar said.

The sheriff noted that cases involving people in Olmos's demographic often resolve quickly when individuals return home after disputes with family or relationship issues. However, this case is different.

"Quite frequently, there are people within the same demographic as Camila, young, between the ages of 15 to 25. And we're used to people coming back in a very short time frame. They get mad at mom and dad, they break up with a boyfriend or girlfriend, and then they leave, and then very shortly, they come back. In this instance, that's not what has occurred, and at present, there's very few physical clues to go on. In other words, it's almost as if she just up and disappeared without a trace to this point, but we're going to continue to investigate any and all leads," Salazar said.

Investigators are not ruling out kidnapping or human trafficking, though Salazar pointed out she may have left on her own.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.