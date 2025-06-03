Fake DMV texts demand payment for bogus tickets, officials warn

Several states are warning residents about a text message scam that falsely claims to be from the Department of Motor Vehicles.

In Virginia, recipients are told it’s a “final notice” about an outstanding traffic ticket. The message warns that failure to pay will result in inclusion in a DMV violation database, suspension of vehicle registration and driving privileges, and possible prosecution.

Similar messages have been reported in California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, New York, Texas and Washington, D.C.

Virginia DMV Commissioner Gerald Lackey issued a statement urging residents to stay alert.

“The department will never send a text message demanding payment for fines or fees,” he said. “We urge our customers to be vigilant and avoid sending your personal information via text.”

New York DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder echoed those concerns.

“These scammers flood phones with these texts, hoping to trick unsuspecting New Yorkers into handing over their personal information,” he said.

Anyone who receives such a message is encouraged to copy it and forward it to 7726, a spam-reporting number used by wireless providers to help block similar scams. Some phones also offer settings to block spam messages automatically.

