US says 170 Iran targets hit in retaliation for ship attacks

The U.S. has struck at least 170 Iranian military targets over the past two days in what officials say is retaliation for Iran's attacks on three commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

According to U.S. Central Command, the latest round of strikes hit about 90 targets, including air defense systems, coastal surveillance assets, missile and drone storage sites, naval capabilities and military logistics infrastructure along Iran's coastline. The attacks followed roughly 80 strikes the previous day, including more than 60 Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps small boats.

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Iran's Health Ministry said the U.S. airstrikes have killed at least 14 people and wounded 78 others.

President Donald Trump said Iran has reached out to the United States about a potential deal but questioned whether the country could be trusted.

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"I just don't know if they're worthy of making a deal," Trump said. "I don't know if they're going to honor the deal."

The U.S. and Iran are supposed to adhere to a ceasefire outlined in a memorandum of understanding signed by both countries. The memorandum laid out steps to bring the war to an end. However, Trump said earlier this week that the agreement was "over," suggesting that negotiators were wasting their time.