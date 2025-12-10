Here’s what’s in the $900B US defense bill headed for a House vote

The House of Representatives is expected to vote as early as Wednesday on the National Defense Authorization Act, the largest military and defense bill of the year.

The measure sets annual policy priorities and spending, totaling roughly $900 billion this year. Here are key provisions in the 3,086-page legislation:

Troop pay raise

Enlisted service members would receive a 4% pay increase. For a typical service member earning $50,000 annually, that’s an extra $2,000.

No IVF coverage for military families

After intense lobbying, in vitro fertilization coverage for military families remains excluded from the bill — a move reproductive rights advocates strongly oppose.

"It is shameful that Members of Congress and Congressional staff enjoy access to comprehensive fertility benefits while they continue to deny this same coverage to military families," the American Society for Reproductive Medicine said in a statement.

‘Golden Dome’ missile defense funding

The bill funds the completion of the so-called “Golden Dome,” a missile defense system inspired by Israel’s Iron Dome, designed to intercept incoming threats. It would cover the entire United States.

Space Force Gen. Michael Guetlein, who leads the project, said the U.S. version would be far larger than Israel’s.

"They are defending an area the size of New Jersey — so we are defending a mcuh greater area than what Israel is challenged with," he said. "... We will deliver that capability in [2028] to protect the homeland."

Limits on troop reductions in Europe

The measure restricts President Trump’s ability to reduce the number of U.S. troops stationed in Europe and provides $800 million in military aid to Ukraine.

Accountability for strikes on drug-smuggling boats

The legislation requires the release of videos showing recent U.S. military strikes on suspected drug-smuggling boats, mostly in the Caribbean. If the footage is withheld, funding for Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s travel budget would be cut.

Hegseth has said the Department of Defense is reviewing the footage but has not indicated whether it will be released.

