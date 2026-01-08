Minnesota barred from evidence as FBI assumes control of fatal ICE shooting case

Federal authorities have blocked Minnesota investigators from accessing evidence in the fatal shooting of a 37-year-old mother of three by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said the decision means it will not investigate the incident.

The BCA’s Force Investigations Unit was initially expected to conduct a joint investigation with the Federal Bureau of Investigation. However, the agency said the U.S. Attorney’s Office later reversed course, leaving the investigation solely in federal hands.

"The BCA Force Investigations Unit was designed to ensure consistency, accountability and public confidence, none of which can be achieved without full cooperation and jurisdictional clarity," the agency said in a statement.

Authorities said the ICE officer shot and killed Renee Good on Wednesday in a residential neighborhood in Minneapolis while she was inside her vehicle.

Kristi Noem, the secretary of Homeland Security, referred to the shooting as “an act of domestic terrorism” and said the ICE agent acted in "accordance with his training" to protect himself and other officers.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, however, disputed that characterization, saying video of the incident shows it's a "garbage narrative."