Senate Republicans scramble to pass Trump's big bill before July 4 deadline

Following a dramatic overnight session, Republicans in the U.S. Senate cleared an important procedural hurdle in their efforts to pass President Donald Trump's big tax and spending cuts bill by the July 4 deadline set by the White House.

With Vice President JD Vance present in case of the need to cast a potential tie-breaking vote, Senators narrowly advanced the president's so-called "One Big Beautiful Bill" in a 51-49 roll call vote just after midnight. However, there's still a long road ahead to get the bill to President Trump's desk by Independence Day.

Not all Republicans — and seemingly zero Democratic lawmakers — are yet on board with the massive piece of legislation, which includes reductions in spending on things like Medicaid, food stamps, and other public assistance programs to help extend trillions of dollars in Trump tax breaks.

Nonetheless, Republicans are expected to use their majorities in both chambers of Congress and grind through late-night debates and amendments to get the bill passed in the coming days.

Speaking Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press," Rep. Jason Smith of Missouri said "we're not there yet," but was confident Republicans can "get it done by July 4."

"We're trying to make sure that what ultimately passes the Senate — probably by this weekend — will be something that hopefully we can pickup and pass the House," Smith said. "But if it's not balanced, we're gonna have to go to a conference committee. But hopefully they will strike that appropriate balance."

Republicans are attempting to pass the bill using a method that circumvents the filibuster and potential objections from Democrats, allowing passage with Republican votes alone. This procedure, however, requires more scrutiny and constraints compared to a typical bill, necessitating the involvement of a key policy referee, the Senate parliamentarian.

Several key provisions proposed by Republicans have already been removed by the parliamentarian. Among the excised measures are removing Medicaid coverage for certain immigrants and a proposal to sell public lands. Additionally, funding cuts for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau have also been excluded.

These provisions were integral to Republicans' strategies for offsetting costs and preventing the bill from significantly increasing the deficit, especially given President Trump's aim to eliminate taxes on tips and overtime pay — expensive items that require financial offsets. The removal of these cost-saving measures presents challenges for Republican leadership.

As the deadline looms, Senate Majority Leader John Thune is urging Republican lawmakers to come together and quickly pass the bill, which he describes as a "once-in-a-generation opportunity."

"With one bill we can deliver on a number of priorities: Tax relief for hardworking Americans. Economic growth. A stronger national defense. A more secure border. A more reliable energy supply. And reductions in waste, fraud and abuse across the federal government," Thune said. "... It's time to get this legislation across the finish line."

As the Senate continues to debate and make amendments, a final vote on the bill could come as soon as Sunday. Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson has sent the House home for the weekend, with a provision to keep them on call should they need to return quickly to work on the bill.