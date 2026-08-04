Spirit Halloween set to open roughly 1,500 pop-up stores across North America

Halloween may be three months away, but spooky season is always waiting.

Spirit Halloween has begun opening its seasonal stores across the country. The retailer says it plans to open roughly 1,500 pop-up stores across the United States and Canada this year.

The locations are set to open up in strip malls and centers across those regions.

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The retailer is expected to hire more than 52,000 seasonal associates in hopes of bringing all of the spooky energy to their communities.

“Spirit Halloween provides a dynamic and fun work environment where associates can be part of something truly special each season,” said Steven Silverstein, CEO of Spirit Halloween. “Our teams share a passion for all things Halloween, and there’s nothing better than transforming our store into a destination where the community can celebrate the season together.”

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Spirit Halloween is the world’s largest specialty Halloween retailer and offers not only costumes, accessories and decor, but an interactive retail environment as well.

Looking to work for the company? You can apply by texting “REAPER” to 85000 to apply for the 2026 season