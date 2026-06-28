Three firefighters killed as wildfires rage across the Southwest, prompting fireworks restrictions in Utah

Three firefighters have died battling a fast-moving blaze along the Colorado-Utah border, officials said, as dozens of infernos rage across the Southwest, with Utah imposing sweeping restrictions on Fourth of July fireworks ahead of the nation’s 250th Independence Day.

The National Weather Service has issued the highest possible fire weather risk, warning that dry air and windy gusts pose an “extremely critical” risk of fire conditions over the Four Corners region this weekend.

The three firefighters died while battling the fast-growing Snyder Mesa Fire, which has burned more than 28,000 acres along the Utah-Colorado border, the US Wildland Fire Service said late Saturday. Two others were injured and transported to hospital, the service said.

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Colorado Gov. Jared Polis declared a disaster emergency Saturday in Mesa County in reaction to the blaze, which he said had crossed into Colorado from Utah, and authorized the state’s National Guard to support response efforts.

Utah’s governor announced last week firework restrictions for Fourth of July, saying a historic drought, hundreds of wildfires and unprecedented fire behavior have stretched Utah’s firefighting resources to the brink.

“Utahns love celebrating the Fourth of July with family, friends and fireworks. I do too. But this year is different,” Cox said. “We are seeing fire behavior that even our most experienced firefighters say they’ve never witnessed before.”

The fire threat is so severe that the National Weather Service office in Salt Lake City issued its first-ever “particularly dangerous situation” red flag warning, which covers central and southern Utah and includes the Cottonwood Fire, the state’s largest active blaze.

“This is a temporary measure for an extraordinary year,” Cox said of the fireworks ban. “It protects lives and homes while allowing local leaders, working alongside their fire officials, to identify areas where fireworks can be used safely.”

In some municipalities, local leaders working alongside fire officials will designate approved areas where fireworks can still be used under safer conditions.

The Cottonwood Fire, burning through the Fishlake National Forest east of Beaver, Utah, has grown to more than 92,000 acres as of Saturday morning, an area bigger than Salt Lake City, in just a few days and remains 0% contained as of Saturday night. Evacuations are in place for the fire, which state and local officials believe is likely Utah’s most destructive and costly wildfire on record. Its cause is still under investigation.

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A total of 1,066 personnel are battling the Cottonwood Fire, where crews have been warned to stay vigilant of the dangerous and unpredictable fire behavior.

“We always have safety first out there, and as soon as we see things or we start getting feelings, we’ve told the guys they don’t like it, disengage, get to a safe place,” Alyssa Mason, a spokesperson for the fire’s emergency management team, told CNN affiliate KSL.

State officials also warned that anyone whose illegal actions ignite a wildfire could face steep criminal charges and substantial civil liability for the damage caused.

Beloved cabins and lifelong memories reduced to ashes

As officials continue assessing the ongoing damage, the full toll of the Cottonwood Fire remains unknown. But across the Beaver Mountain community, residents are already grieving the loss of cherished cabins and family retreats that held generations of memories.

For Evan Stapley, Beaver Mountain was more than a weekend getaway — it was woven into his family’s history.

“To me, nothing’s more beautiful than Beaver Mountain in the fall,” Stapley told CNN affiliate KSL. “The aspen yellow, and you get the reds in there and all the greens. There is nothing more beautiful in the world.”

Now, the cabin where those memories were made has been reduced to ash. Stapley said he learned it had burned in the Cottonwood Fire after a friend sent him video of the spot where it once stood.

“I saw that and went, ‘That’s just unbelievable,’” he told KSL. “The fire must have moved so fast and twirled around in there and just took it … I cried,” he added. “I’ve got too many memories, too many memories of that place.”

The fire also dealt a devastating blow to Eagle Point Ski Resort, where several buildings were damaged or destroyed. In a Facebook post, owner Shane Gadbaw said the resort will remain closed as it recovers from what he called a catastrophe.

“We are thankful that to our knowledge, there have been no human casualties from the fire,” Gadbaw said in a Facebook post.

Residents gathered Friday in Piute County as the Cottonwood Fire pushed closer, with flames visible in the distance and smoke settling across the valley, to hear updates and discuss emergency response plans, KSTU reported.

During the meeting, Nick Schenk of Great Basin Team 5, one of the first responders who fought the blaze Monday, delivered an emotional account of the battle against the fire.

“We did everything we absolutely could. We called for every bit of help we could find. And about all we could do was get people out of the way of it,” Schenk told KSTU.

Photos shared by the resort Thursday showed a handful of lodges still standing amid a landscape of blackened trees.

Farther north, the Iron Fire near Eureka, Utah, has burned more than 40,000 acres after forcing evacuations earlier this week. Nearby, the Cherry Fire, sparked by lightning Friday morning, has already grown to more than 30,000 acres.

Another blaze, the Wild Goose Fire, ignited near Holden on Friday, adding to a growing list of active wildfires across Utah. State fire officials estimated by Saturday evening it had burned over 10,000 acres as crews worked to assess and contain its spread.

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