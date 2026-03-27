Tiger Woods involved in rollover crash in South Florida

Golfer Tiger Woods was involved in a rollover crash in South Florida on Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The crash occurred just after 2 p.m. near 281 Beach Road on Jupiter Island, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

An image from the scene shows an SUV on its side. Authorities have not said whether Woods was injured.

RELATED NEWS | Tiger Woods to play TGL match final for his Jupiter Links with a title on the line

Woods appeared at the TGL final earlier this week, playing for his Jupiter Links team.

“I’ve been trying to come back. But it just hasn’t worked out that way,” he said. “I’ve had a bad run of injuries last year. I think it’s been a year and a few days since I blew out my Achilles. And so then I’ve had two back operations. So it’s been a little rough go. But the guys here, this team, we have so much fun, I really don’t want to screw up the lineup, I just want these guys to keep playing.”

FROM 2021 | Tiger Woods Hospitalized After Los Angeles Area Car Wreck

Woods also made headlines in 2021, when he was hospitalized with severe injuries after a car accident. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said Woods was driving nearly double the posted speed limit of 45 miles per hour.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.