Trump safe, suspect in custody after shooting at White House Correspondents’ Dinner

President Donald Trump, members of his administration and the press attending the White House Correspondents’ Dinner are safe after a shooting in a security area as the event began Saturday night.

Trump posted surveillance video appearing to show the individual running through the hotel as Secret Service agents fired their weapons. A Scripps News employee who attended the event also captured images of authorities apprehending the suspect near the security checkpoint. The Associated Press identified him as Cole Tomas Allen, 31, of Torrance, California.

Authorities said Allen was staying at the Washington Hilton, where the event was being held. He is charged with two counts: using a firearm during a crime of violence and assault on a federal officer with a dangerous weapon. Authorities said he was armed with a shotgun when officers tackled him to the ground. Trump also shared an image of the suspect lying face down at the hotel.

President Donald Trump on Truth Social The suspect in the shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington.

Trump spoke to the press at the White House after he was evacuated from the hotel.

"My impression — it was a lone wolf whack job," Trump said, referring to the suspect.

He was asked whether he thought he was the target, to which he said, "I guess."

He also praised the Secret Service, appearing to downplay the level of danger he could have been in.

“You know, he charged from 50 yards away,” Trump said. “So, he was very far away from the room.”

Trump said he spoke with a Secret Service agent who was struck in their bulletproof vest. He said the agent was OK and in “high spirits.”

The event was canceled for the night, but Trump said he wants it to be held again within about 30 days. It marked his first time attending the dinner as president. He had previously skipped the event, unlike many other presidents, as he has at times had a more hostile relationship with the press.

However, on Saturday night, he praised members of the press.

"So many tuxedos and beautiful dresses. It was a little different evening than we thought, but we're going to do it again. And we're going — we have a great chairman who we're so proud of. We have to make it. We'll make it safer, I guess, right? But we're going to make it even better."