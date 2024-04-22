Victoria Beckham’s birthday party was an impromptu ‘Spice Girls’ reunion

For the first time since 2012, all five Spice Girls sang and danced together.

No, it wasn’t a concert, but it was a major event: Posh Spice — Victoria Beckham — just turned 50.

At her celebrity-studded birthday party in London this weekend, Beckham’s former bandmates Melanie Brown (Scary Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice) and Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice) danced together to their 1997 hit “Stop,” which Beckham’s husband David caught on video.

“Best night ever! Happy Birthday to me! I love you all so much!” Beckham wrote alongside the video in a post on her Instagram with the hashtag “#SpiceUpYourLife.”

A fan uploaded the 12-second clip to YouTube, where you can watch the ‘Girls performing the choreography to the catchy earworm:

The Spice Girls formed in 1994 when the five women responded to an advertisement for a girl group, then quickly took the world by storm with their chart-topping pop hits including “Wannabe,” “Say You’ll Be There,” “2 Become 1,” “Who Do You Think You Are,” “Spice Up Your Life” and “Viva Forever.”

The group released two albums and a movie, 1997’s “Spice World,” before Geri Halliwell left the group in 1998. The remaining four released one more album before splitting up in 2001. They’ve reconvened in the years since for tours in 2007, a performance at the London Olympics closing ceremony in 2012 and a European tour in 2019 sans Beckham, making it all the more special that the first time the five have “performed” together since 2012 was at her birthday.

There have whispers of another true reunion in the intervening years, most recently just last month when “Scary Spice” Melanie Brown — better known to fans as Mel B — appeared on “Today with Hoda & Jenna” to promote her memoir, “Brutally Honest.”

“This is going to be really good,” Brown said when asked about what’s next for the Spice Girls, “The fans are going to be really happy about it.”

In the years since Spice Girls mania, Beckham has become a fashion designer and grown her family with her husband David Beckham, former professional English football player. The couple shares four children: sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz and daughter Harper.

Victoria Beckham’s birthday party was an impromptu ‘Spice Girls’ reunion originally appeared on Simplemost.com