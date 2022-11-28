Walmart’s 10 Best Cyber Monday 2022 Deals

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Walmart Cyber Monday 2022 is officially here!

If you missed out on their “Deals for Days” event all November or their Black Friday sales, Walmart Cyber Monday 2022 is full of deals on everything from electronics and home products to toys, kitchenware and more. The discounts even include top brands like Apple, Shark and Samsung.

Take a look at some of the best Walmart Cyber Monday 2022 deals you’ll find today, Monday, Nov. 28.

Regularly priced at $99, the Apple TV HD 32GB is priced at $59 for Cyber Monday, a savings of $40. You can stream Apple TV+ content or any other streaming service, including Netflix and Hulu. You can also use the device to play games from the Apple Arcade, play music with Apple Music or link it to your other Apple devices. You can even connect the device to Airplay and share photos, videos and more from your iPhone, iPad or Mac. It’s important to note that you will need a subscription to any streaming service you want to use and you will need an HD-capable TV.

Shark Vertex Cordless Stick Vacuum ($199, Save $150) Walmart If you’re in need of a new vacuum, you can save $150 on this Shark Vertex Cordless Stick Vacuum. Regularly priced at $349, it is now $199, a savings of more than 40%. The lightweight vacuum features DuoClean PowerFins that work on all surfaces, digging deep into carpets and directly engaging hard floors. The vacuum also has a self-cleaning brush roll for pet hair and a removable hand vac for cleaning hard to reach corners and anything above the floor. With two batteries, you can get up to 50 minutes of runtime. The vacuum has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars on Walmart’s website, with customers saying it works well for carpets, hardwood and furniture. Some reviews say it is too tall, however, so you may want to take that into consideration if you’ve previously had issues with vacuums and height. One reviewer who gave the vacuum a full 5 stars says they love it, calling it “great”. “I love this cordless vacuum. You don’t have to worry about finding the closest plug and then find your cord too short,” Walmart customer Chistyle wrote. “This vacuum is multi flex making it so much easier to get under furniture. The removable hand held vacuum is great for furniture and tight places. Motor has great suction power. Couldn’t believe what my old vacuum had missed.”

