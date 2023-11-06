Watch the ‘Mean Girls’ cast reunite for Walmart’s Black Friday ad

“Get in, loser” — the princess of the toaster strudel empire wants you to go shopping.

Don’t believe me? Then you haven’t seen the new Walmart commercial starring none other than Lacey Chabert as Gretchen Wieners, Lindsay Lohan as Cady Heron and Amanda Seyfried as Karen Smith.

Yes, the “Mean Girls” reunited (without Rachel McAdams as Regina George) for a Black Friday advertisement. The hilarious, on-the-nose parody is making us crave not only Black Friday deals, but also a sequel in which we get to see Gretchen, Cady and Karen as moms.

Of course, Gretchen spins up to the North Shore High School in a pink convertible with the vanity license plate “STRUDLGRL” — and she’s still trying to make “fetch” happen. Meanwhile, Karen gives us an up-to-the-minute weather report while school counselor Cady fails miserably to impress her students with her use of the word “gruel.”

We even get a few cameos from beloved characters like Damian (played by Daniel Franzese) and Kevin the Mathlete/awesome emcee (played by Rajiv Surendra). And Missy Elliott (who contributed iconic songs like “Pass the Dutch” and “Work It” to the movie’s soundtrack) also makes an appearance, taking on the role of the gym teacher leading the sex-ed lesson that Cady skipped in the movie — only she’s talking about Black Friday deals.

Watch the commercial below on YouTube:

“It was so nice being back together after all these years. It was great catching up with everyone,” Lohan told People about her experience filming the commercial.

And Franzese gave us a hilarious quote that is a throwback to one of his best lines in the movie.

“I know we are excited for everyone to see what we’ve all been up to. Walmart made it so special by allowing us to have fun together while getting to do a new project that spreads excitement,” Franzese said. “There’s something here for everyone (except for Gretchen Wieners).”

Since “Mean Girls” has a special association with a certain color on Wednesdays, it makes sense that Walmart is rolling out their Black Friday deals on hump day.

But you don’t have to wait until the day before Thanksgiving: Walmart’s Black Friday deals can be found online starting on Nov. 8 at 3 p.m. EST.

