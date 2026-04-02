1 more day of cooler temps, before a weekend warm-up

Good morning, Central Coast! Today is the last day of the cooling trend we've been following, and tomorrow we will see temperatures start to rise into this weekend.

Here is a look at what temperatures you can expect in your area this afternoon.

As for the extended forecast, those warmer temperatures are expected to stick around all the way through next week.

Today, there is also a wind advisory in effect in parts of Santa Barbara County. Northwest to north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.