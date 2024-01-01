2024 Weather forecast: more rain chances and large waves expected midweek

Happy New Year’s Eve, Central Coast! We still had some large waves along the coastline on Sunday, but as we look ahead into 2024, we are expecting more rain midweek.

A High Surf Advisory was extended to Monday at 10 am. You can expect surf of 8 to 10 feet along with dangerous rip currents in both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

The Coastal Flood Advisory is now canceled as the threat of flooding has diminished.

Our temperatures on Sunday leaned on the cooler side with highs mostly in the upper 50s and low 60s.

The high for Paso Robles was 56 degrees. For San Luis Obispo, it was 63 degrees. Santa Barbara had a high of 64 degrees.

We are not seeing a huge difference between our daytime highs and lows. The low for Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo was 50 degrees. For Cuyama, it was 42 degrees.

Winds remained pretty calm on Sunday. The breeziest spot was Santa Ynez with winds peaking at 18 mph.

We will welcome the New Year with some potential for scattered showers, if any, in the overnight hours. This is from a system that is expected to stay off the coast but is on its way to the Baja California area.

We are looking at minimal impact from this system, but the left-over moisture could cause slippery roads Monday morning.

Monday is looking at a quiet forecast with light offshore flow, which will help bring temperatures closer to average, but lows are expected to get cooler due to the lack of cloud cover and drying air.

Are you wondering what the first week of 2024 has in store for the Central Coast? The quick answer is multiple opportunities for rain.

Models are pointing to active weather in the forecast as early as Tuesday night and then again on Saturday.

For the system expected midweek, we could see 1 to 2 inches of rain for the mountains and foothills and northwest San Luis Obispo County. There is also a chance for thunderstorms and large waves.

The seven-day forecast shows temperatures dropping to the 50s by Wednesday.

Following that midterm storm, lows could cool off into freezing conditions before the next round of rain.

Just keep those raincoats and umbrellas around for next year!