60's and sun for most of the week

Saturday was a transition period, winds shifting from on-shore to off-shore, aiding in a temperature bump, that warming will persist through majority of the week.

With that shift in flow, over the next few days, we will see some breezy conditions but it will not be enough for an advisory. However the Ventura county and LA county areas, will experience a Santa Ana wind event Sunday.

The closest SLO and Santa Barbara Counties will get is gusts in the Santa Lucia Range.

Early Sunday morning the interior valleys will have some low level clouds that should clear out by afternoon, once that happens the interior valleys will joining the rest of the forecast area with mainly clear skies.

Monday we have a system moving across the area that will increase cloud coverage and put a pause on our temperature incline briefly, before things clear out again Tuesday. Unfortunately no rain associated with this system and no rain in the extended forecast either.

Tuesday winds could start to pick up again, looking a lot like Sunday, but models show wind speeds staying below advisory levels for SLO and Santa Barbara.

Majority of the week is looking mainly sunny, even hitting the 70's for a select few areas, before things cool down towards the end of the week.

Overnight lows will continue to be cooler staying in the upper 30's to low 40's.