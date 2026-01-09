A chilly morning before warmer temperatures this weekend

It's a chilly start to your day across the Central Coast, but the good news is that temperatures will continue to climb as we go throughout the weekend.

We are still following a high surf advisory in effect along our western-facing coastline. Wave heights will be 10 to 15 feet with dangerous rip currents.

Temperature's for today will be a little warmer than what we saw yesterday, with more sunny skies.

As for the extended forecast, we are looking forward to temperatures continuing to get a little warmer each day through the middle of next week.