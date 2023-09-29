A cool and wet start to the weekend before conditions improve dramatically next week

We experienced one last nice day Friday with sunshine and mild temps but already by afternoon low clouds were moving into beach areas.

Everything begins to change Saturday morning as a steep, upper-air trough digs into the central coast. This upper-level trough has a strong jetstream associated with it.

This will bring some instability to the area for ample clouds, much cooler, temperatures, and some scattered showers.

Rainfall looks to begin Saturday morning, which also appears to be the time of the greatest potential rainfall. Other than the rainfall the temps look cool with most areas locked into highs in the 60s.

Activity beyond Saturday morning should become more scattered into the evening hours where it should wane.

Sunday looks variably, cloudy and generally cool. The afternoon of Sunday could see the development of a few showers here and there as the atmosphere destabilizes as the atmosphere warms. Any showers Sunday to be isolated and generally light, but a few raindrops can't be ruled out.

The trough of low pressure lingers a bit into early next week but beyond Monday. Temperatures look too warm into the middle of next week. The warming looks dramatic as a strong high-pressure ridge develops.

Beaches return to the 70s, coastal valleys 70s and 80s, and interior temps could hit 90 next week.