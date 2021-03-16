A cool morning will be followed by a breezy and mostly clear afternoon

The trough that passed over the region Monday produced some unsettled weather patterns in the form of gusty winds and hail. Tuesday morning, the weather narrative is changing as skies will be mostly clear and morning temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s.

Daytime highs across coastal valleys will mostly be from the upper 50s to the low 60s, while most coastal regions will stay close to the mid to upper 50s. Across the inland valleys, daytime highs are expected to peak between the upper 50s and low 60s.

The winds will start out mild before increasing across most valley locations through the afternoon. Shifting out of the northwest, the winds could increase to 25 miles per hour, particularly for valley locations like Santa Ynez.

The forecast will remain fairly mild through Thursday before more changes occur. A low-pressure system will swing over the state and a cold front will move over the central coast. As the front moves over the area, clouds will increase and San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties could experience light, scattered showers.