A cooler weekend before another hot workweek

It was a hot work-week chock full of triple temperatures, but over the weekend we’ve seen some cooler temperatures throughout, and some fog along the coast. Many places here on the Central Coast saw a change from yesterday ranging from 5 to 10 degrees.

This is due to an interruption in the ridge of high pressure in the jet stream, affected by a system coming into the Pacific Northwest. Our weather team does expect the high-pressure ridge to re-develop for the work-week.

Over the weekend, it may feel like a bit of a respite without any heat advisories in the region so far – but that may change beginning on Monday.

For Sunday, we do expect another cooler day here on the Central Coast with the potential for some below average temps – but we do not expect that to last. For people waking up in or visiting the beach and coastal valleys, you might see some stubborn clouds in the skies, keeping temperatures a bit cooler there as well. We do expect some slight warming beginning Monday in these areas as well.

Despite the heat, on Tuesday the beaches and coastal valleys may experience some very slight morning drizzle due to a longwave trough coming south from Northern California.

We anticipate temperatures to bounce back on Monday through Friday, with a shallower marine layer. The fog will likely be thinner and hug the Coast as opposed to over the weekend – where many inland valleys are expected to some of that thicker cover going into Monday morning.

