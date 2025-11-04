A dense fog advisory and two coastal advisories are in effect - here's what you need to know

As you head out the door this morning on your commute, one thing you may run into is some dense fog. There is some notable visibility impacts in and around the Santa Ynez Valley. A dense fog advisory remains in effect in that area through 9am today.

As for our coastal communities, there are 2 advisories to be aware of. The first is a High surf advisory, that will remain in effect through Friday. Wave heights are expected to be anywhere from 12 to 16 ft., and come with some dangerous rip currents. It's advised to stay out of the water.

There is also a Coastal Flooding Advisory, that will also be in effect through Friday. This means some light to moderate flooding may be possible in areas prone to it, in the green are below.

Temperatures today will be slightly cooler than what we saw yesterday. Here is a look at highs in your area.

And Here is a look at the 7 day forecast.