A few showers Wednesday but more significant rain is likely around the weekend

The Central Coast led off the week with fairly quiet weather. Interior valleys woke up to some stubborn low clouds and fog which garnered A dense fog advisory this morning. Ultimately, that did burn off and the interior and most of the rest of the area had a mild Monday with variable clouds.

Tuesday may get off to a similar start with some of the valleys seeing low clouds early but otherwise, we'll see an increase in clouds with the system on the way for Wednesday morning.

Tuesday's highs look to hit the low to mid-60s for most of the area outside of beach communities in the deep interior which will likely be cooler.

Later on Tuesday, and really more likely Wednesday, morning a cold front drops into the area producing some scattered showers.

Accumulation is expected to be light with most folks either missing out on rain or only getting a couple of tenths of an inch on the high side. I think it's more likely that most folks see a few hundredths of an inch.

Most of the activity on Wednesday looks to be centered on the morning but a few isolated afternoon showers can't be ruled out as the atmosphere warms and become slightly less stable.

Despite the shower opportunities on Wednesday the temperatures still look very mild with much of the area still seeing highs in the mid-60s.

Thursday and Friday continued to be mild with temperatures generally in the low to mid-60s across the area.

More significant weather is likely over the weekend with several systems coming at the area on Saturday and another system on Sunday into Monday.

If you add all that activity up you could see another 3/4 of an inch to two or 2 1/2 inches of rain.

It's still an early outlook and the cumulative rain picture could change. Anyone planning to travel around the weekend statewide should follow forecast developments for that time frame.

