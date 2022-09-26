A few spots on the Central Coast will be warm to hot but cooler weather returns later this week

Southern California has a number of heat watches and excessive heat warnings in place thru tomorrow evening, there are no local advisories. Below is a look at temps this afternoon at 2:30pm.

Even though there are no local advisories the interior valleys of SLO county and parts of Santa Barbra county and the Southcoast will be significantly warmer than average.

This is due to a huge ridge of high pressure over The West. This creates surface high pressure which squishes the more dense marine air out of the interior valleys and the N-S flow pattern will keep the Southcoast warm as well.

However, there are parts of the area that are wondering what all the fuss is about. The west-facing beaches and near coastal valleys will see a quick return of marine low clouds this evening and overnight, and those clouds will take a bit to clear Tuesday morning. As a result, beaches will be in the 60s with a few low 70s and coastal valleys will run a range from 70s to mid-80s.

Later this week a cold front punches thru the ridge and temps the second half of the week into the weekend will cool significantly.

I'll be following the developments with hurricane Ian on my social media, follow along for significant updates.

