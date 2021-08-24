A foggy commute will be followed by a partly cloudy afternoon

The marine layer and fog were relatively dense over the central coast Tuesday morning as southwesterly and northwesterly winds persist. Looking ahead to the afternoon, these conditions will mix out and skies will be partly cloudy as some cloud cover will linger over the coast.

Aside from the partly cloudy skies, the hazy and at times smokey conditions will drift over the region from nearby wildfires burning in northern California. Most models are showing air quality will remain at a "good" level.

Air quality will remain at a "good" level today, but we can still expect some hazy skies through Tuesday afternoon. #BeonKSBY #CAWX #CentralCoastWX pic.twitter.com/nCgJaoHI6s — Brooke Martell (@BrookeMartell) August 24, 2021

Daytime highs will remain mild and in some cases below average Tuesday. At the coast, daytime highs will range from the low 60s to the low 70s, while the coastal valley communities will stay between the low mid-70s. Over the inland valley communities, temperatures are going to be cooler and range from the low to mid-80s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, high pressure is going to rebuild over the desert southwest and inland valley temperatures will have the potential to get close to triple-digits. At the same time, there could also be remnants of monsoonal moisture that may reach the central coast as well.