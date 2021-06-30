A foggy, misty start to the morning will be followed by gradual clearing

Marine layer has developed and settled in along the coast and over the valleys Wednesday morning. At the same time, onshore flow has weakened somewhat but will redevelop through the afternoon, which will allow for gradual clearing over the central coast.

It will be noticeably cooler across the interior valleys Wednesday as southerly flow strengthens and brings daytime highs down by about 15 degrees. Daytime highs across the interior valleys will range from the upper 70s to the mid-80s, while the deep interiors could still reach the 90s.

Not much will change over the coastal valley communities Wednesday as daytime highs stay between the upper 60s and upper 70s coupled with gradual clearing through the early afternoon. The coast will be a different story, however. Daytime highs will stay close to the 60s and the clouds will take their time to clear. It's likely that some of the west-facing beaches could stay socked in through most of the day.

A low-pressure system could bring some increased cloud cover and higher humidity levels to the central coast through Thursday. This is due to monsoonal developments over Arizona.