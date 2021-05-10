A foggy start to Monday will be followed by a mostly clear afternoon

Strong onshore flow is bringing marine layer to the central coast Monday morning. The foggy skies are filling in over the south coast and into the valleys across Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties with increasing cover over the north coast region.

The deepening marine layer will keep temperatures at or slightly below seasonal averages, especially if clearing is gradual along the coast.

Daytime highs over the coastal valleys will range from the mid to upper 60s with light winds from five to ten miles per hour. Over the interiors, skies will be mostly clear by the afternoon hours and daytime highs will range from the mid-70s to the mid-80s. Along the coast is where it's expected to be much cooler as daytime highs will range from the mid-50s to the low 60s with gradual clearing through late morning. Winds will be fairly weak and stay around 10 miles per hour, which could allow the morning marine layer to settle through the early afternoon.

As a weak ridge of high pressure develops through mid-week, temperatures will trend up a few degrees but the overnight and morning marine layer will remain.