A foggy start to the morning will be followed by a clear and breezy afternoon

Patchy morning fog is covering the coastal regions Monday morning. A broad trough of low pressure is moving in over the west coast of California, bringing foggy skies and slightly cooler daytime highs.

The fog will linger through the morning commute, so it's important for drivers to increase following distance on the road pending limited visibility. Once the fog mixes out towards the tail-end of the commute, skies will be mostly clear and winds will be shifting out of the northwest.

Peak wind speeds are expected to range from 20-30 miles per hour, with the highest wind speeds along the coastline. Wind speeds will gradually increase through noon with the breezy conditions lasting through 9 p.m. Monday before tapering off in the overnight hours.

Daytime highs at the coast will range from the upper 50s to low 70s, while coastal valleys will be closer to the upper 60s to mid-70s. Across the inland valley communities, peak temperatures will be right around the mid-70s to low 80s. Looking ahead to the middle of the week, expect even warmer temperatures as high pressure builds and offshore flow develops.