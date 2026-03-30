A foggy start to your morning, with near normal temperatures into the afternoon

Good morning, Central Coast! If you are heading out the door before the sun comes up this morning, you may notice a little bit of visibility concerns out on the roadways. Other than that, today should be pretty comfortable temperature-wise, with most places around normal for this time of year.

Here is a look at what you can expect for high temperatures in your community today.

As we look ahead towards tomorrow, there is potential for light sprinkles in many communities. Here is a look at those forecasted rain totals on Tuesday afternoon.

The extended forecast will see temperatures picking back up as we head towards this weekend.