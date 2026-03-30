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A foggy start to your morning, with near normal temperatures into the afternoon

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Good morning, Central Coast! If you are heading out the door before the sun comes up this morning, you may notice a little bit of visibility concerns out on the roadways. Other than that, today should be pretty comfortable temperature-wise, with most places around normal for this time of year.

Here is a look at what you can expect for high temperatures in your community today.

As we look ahead towards tomorrow, there is potential for light sprinkles in many communities. Here is a look at those forecasted rain totals on Tuesday afternoon.

The extended forecast will see temperatures picking back up as we head towards this weekend.

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