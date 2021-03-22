A gusty start to the week as the central coast remains under a wind advisory

It will be a gusty start to the morning, especially for the south coast region where a wind advisory will remain in place through Tuesday morning. Just after 4 a.m., wind speeds in Gaviota have recorded at 29 miles per hour and 41 mph in Montecito. Wind gusts are expected to reach 45 mph through Tuesday morning. For northern Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County, a wind advisory will remain in place through 8 p.m. Monday. Wind speeds in this area are expected to peak around 40 mph.

Good morning early birds! #ICYMI #SanLuisObispo and #SantaBarbaraCounty remain under a wind advisory. This means we'll have gusty winds through tonight & tomorrow. More details on the forecast coming up from 5-7 a.m. on Daybreak! Join me on @KSBY!#BeonKSBY #CAWX #CentralCoastWX pic.twitter.com/b1sYKkVpB7 — Brooke Martell (@BrookeMartell) March 22, 2021

Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer Monday, ranging from the mid-60s to the low 70s for valley locations and peaking close to the mid-60s along the coast.

Skies will be mostly clear throughout the morning with increasing mid-to-high level cloud cover into the overnight hours. Scattered rain activity could develop Tuesday morning in the mountains and foothills east of Santa Barbara County. Starting Thursday, temperatures will begin to trend down by at least five degrees as an upper-level low-pressure system swings over the area.