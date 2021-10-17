Watch
Weather

Actions

A little bit of drizzle could be on the horizon

items.[0].image.alt
Ethel Tink Landers
167391804_10225779639337511_8877082100916071034_n.jpg
Posted at 4:49 PM, Oct 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-17 19:49:06-04

A system that passed overnight ushered in onshore flow causing a cooler Sunday.

Another slightly stronger system is dropping in tonight bringing a chance for minimal precipitation.

The system will deepen the marine layer overnight but as a cold front drags behind the system the skies clear out rather quickly Monday morning.

Monday evening will be clear but cool.

There is a slight shift from onshore to offshore flow warming temperatures heading into Tuesday but will still be cooler than season norms.

Pockets of isolated showers in northern SLO county are possible Wednesday before a ridge builds Thursday causing the warmest day of the week.

Even with the warming there will be some slight onshore flow causing mid and high level clouds.

Models are showing an active weather weekend ahead with strong chances for rain on the central coast starting Friday.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (3).png