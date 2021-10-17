A little bit of drizzle could be on the horizon

A system that passed overnight ushered in onshore flow causing a cooler Sunday.

Another slightly stronger system is dropping in tonight bringing a chance for minimal precipitation.

The system will deepen the marine layer overnight but as a cold front drags behind the system the skies clear out rather quickly Monday morning.

Monday evening will be clear but cool.

There is a slight shift from onshore to offshore flow warming temperatures heading into Tuesday but will still be cooler than season norms.

Pockets of isolated showers in northern SLO county are possible Wednesday before a ridge builds Thursday causing the warmest day of the week.

Even with the warming there will be some slight onshore flow causing mid and high level clouds.

Models are showing an active weather weekend ahead with strong chances for rain on the central coast starting Friday.

