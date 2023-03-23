A much needed break in the rain begins, will last into next week

Good Morning Central Coast!

To kick off our Thursday morning there is some lingering drizzle as our last storm moves south slowly. These small showers are very minimal compared to what has been nearly continuous for the last 4 days and for much of our extremely wet winter. Interactive radar can be found here.

The storm that is leaving our area brought several inches of rain broadly with even more in the highest elevations just as expected. Check out the rain totals here.The storm also brought significant wind across the region. some sustained winds of 30-45mph with gusts near 60 in many places. Impacts ranged from hail, tree, and property damage to more localized flooding. Reservoir levels are also being monitored carefully as places like Lopez Lake are ready to spill for the first time in decades.

Check out the latest on Lake Lopez overflow impacts here.

Aside from the light showers and pooling water on some roadways there is widespread cloud and fog across the region this morning. Thankfully most of this is just low cloud and will not impact the commute too much. That being said take continued caution on the roads.

As we head into the day clouds will begin to break and bring some much desired sunshine to the region. There is still the chance for a few showers today but nothing particularly significant.

Other than the rain, the temps really don’t look to make much of a rebound after the current system departs with highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s. I think the Santa Barbara County Southcoast has the best chance of seeing some mid-60s in the coming forecast.

The weekend does look dry and perhaps a little on the cool side but at least some sun will come out to play for a few days. I should note that with the recent rains some night and morning low clouds in wind-sheltered areas is certainly likely but clearing is likely most days in the coming forecast.

The system next week could arrive anytime from Tuesday to Thursday. Right now models like later Tuesday into Wednesday. It looks like 1” potential is on the table for the next storm as well. Some models show a significant period of quieter weather after that, but this far out suffices to say we aren’t done yet with rain and we are still watching the extended forecast.

Have a great day Central Coast!