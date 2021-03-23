A partly cloudy commute will be followed by a breezy afternoon across San Luis Obispo, northern Santa Barbara Counties

An upper-level disturbance that has moved in over Arizona Tuesday morning is pushing cloud cover over portions of the central coast. In some cases, the clouds are resulting in patchy, dense fog across the inland and coastal valleys of San Luis Obispo and northern Santa Barbara counties.

Due to northerly flow, the northern slopes of Santa Barbara could experience light rain throughout the morning. Sticking with the south coast, a wind advisory remains in place through 9 a.m. Just before 4:15 a.m., wind speeds along the south coast were between 20 and 40 miles per hour with the strongest winds near Gaviota.

A wind advisory has once again been issued for San Luis Obispo County and northern Santa Barbara County from noon until 8 p.m. Northwesterly to northerly winds will range from 15-25 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph.

Good morning early birds! It will be another breezy day for #SLOCounty and northern #SantaBarbaraCounty as another #windadvisory goes into effect this afternoon. Tune in to @KSBY from 5-7 a.m. for more details on your forecast! #BeonKSBY #CAWX #CentralCoastWX pic.twitter.com/O6tuwyC3Qx — Brooke Martell (@BrookeMartell) March 23, 2021

Peak temperatures will be closer to seasonal averages Tuesday with daytime highs along the coast from the upper 50s to mid-60s, mid-60s to low 70s over coastal valleys, and from the low to mid-60s for the inland valleys.

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, temperatures are expected to trend down by Thursday more clouds and possibly marine layer are expected to redevelop.