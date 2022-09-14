A quiet forecast could give way to more rain early next week

It has certainly been a dramatic departure from the last 10 days or so. Local weather has turned much cooler, less muggy, and a bit breezy. This trend of mild to below-average highs continues into the coming weekend.

Night and morning marine clouds are likely at beaches and near coastal valleys and also possible in places like the Southern Salinas River valley.

Outside of the morning cloud cover, some very good clearing should take place.

Highs will remain down. 60s at most beaches with 70s and a few scattered 80s in coastal valleys and 70s and 80s in the interior valleys as well.

This pattern lasts into the weekend. But as the weekend arrives all eyes will be on the PacNW as a trough of low pressure and associated surface low and cold front start barreling down the West Coast.

I don't think a local arrival is likely until late Sunday at the earliest. Monday appears more likely.

Rain showers are likely Monday. Several models agree on the outlook. Locally light to .75" or rain are possible with the highest potential along the SLO county north coast. This outlook will likely see a number of changes and refinements as the event draws closer.