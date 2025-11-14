A rainy overnight, with a slight break in the heavy rainfall this afternoon

Good morning Central Coast, and happy Friday!

Communities across the Central Coast saw inches of rain overnight and into early this morning. Before I dive in, here are a few links that I find helpful to have on hand through a storm.



Lets start with a look at what we saw overnight. As of 5:45am this morning, it is still raining in Santa Barbara County and there are a few isolated showers in San Luis Obispo County. These are the 24 hour rain totals as of 5:45am, and Meteorologist Vivian Rennie will have updated totals for you this afternoon.

Flooding is a concern in and around Santa Barbara County. Here is a quick look at the two watches and warnings we are monitering.

The main difference between the two is that with the green outlined Areal Flood Advisory, we are seeing a greater liklihood of those flood conditions, and for those in that area they should be more prepared. The Watch means that there is a chance of those conditions, but at this point it is still just a warning.

We are seeing wind speeds die down as we look ahead at the rest of the day. As that low pressure system makes its way out of the region, wind speeds will calm down.

As for temperatures today, many communities will see conditions in the low 60s, again keeping in mind that there may be some isolated showers depending on where you are located.

As we look ahead to this weekend, we are expecting heavy rainfall on Saturday into early Sunday morning, and then again Sunday night into Monday morning.

Next week we will see a little break in the rainy conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday, but there is another chance for rain on Thursday of next week.