A run of mild conditions continues thru the weekend, and longer

Tuesday:
An upper low developing off the California coast will move southeastward into Arizona. This shift will bring cooler air aloft and enhance the potential for cloud cover. While most of the region will remain dry, marginal instability over the mountains may spark an isolated shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon.
- Clouds and Fog: High clouds are expected to dominate, but patchy low clouds and fog could develop overnight along the coast, depending on how much upper-level cloud cover persists.
- Winds: Breezy north-to-northeast winds in the morning, with gusts up to 25 mph in localized areas.
- Temperatures: Similar to Monday, with coastal highs in the mid-60s to low 70s and inland valleys reaching the upper 70s.
Wednesday:
The upper low exits the region, and a ridge begins to nudge in from the west. This will lead to clearing skies and more consistent warming.
- Winds: Light and variable, with some morning canyon breezes in typical wind-prone areas.
- Temperatures: Slightly warmer, with inland valleys reaching the mid to upper 70s and coastal areas in the upper 60s to low 70s.
Long Term (Thursday - Sunday):
A warming and drying trend will define the latter half of the week as a ridge of high pressure builds over the region.
Thursday - Saturday:
Offshore flow strengthens late in the week, with breezy north-to-northeast winds expected, especially in wind-prone areas. A potential moderate Santa Ana wind event could develop either Friday or Saturday morning, though model disagreement leaves the timing uncertain.
- Temperatures: Inland areas will see a notable warm-up, with highs climbing into the upper 70s to low 80s by Friday and Saturday. Coastal areas will remain milder, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.
- Sunday:
The ridge begins to weaken, introducing slight cooling. However, temperatures will remain above seasonal averages, with highs still 6–12°F warmer than normal.