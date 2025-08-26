A slight cool down today before temperatures begin to rise into Labor Day Weekend

Good morning Central Coast! Today will feel a little cooler than yesterday, but only by a few degrees. A warm up is on the way as we head into the later part of this week.

There are no watches or warnings to be aware of this morning, but there are some visibility impacts for your commute.

For temperatures, it's a little chilly to start your morning, but as we get into the afternoon it'll get warm. Here's what you can expect in your community.

Here is a look at the warm up on the way, and what you can start to plan for this upcoming Labor Day Weekend.